Truist Financial Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $88.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBER. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.47.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.