Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $12,572,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 314,937 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,611,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

