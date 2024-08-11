UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,549,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UBS Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.