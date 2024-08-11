UBS Group Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $80.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

