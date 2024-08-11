UBS Group Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $51.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Benchmark cut Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

DIN stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

