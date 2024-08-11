UBS Group Cuts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $140.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.92.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,919. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.31. Qualys has a 1 year low of $121.64 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 29.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

