UBS Group Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $18.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Get National Vision alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EYE

National Vision Price Performance

EYE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. National Vision has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $807.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.