UBS Group Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $80.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

