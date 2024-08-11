UBS Group Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $100.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,275 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 709,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 614.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after acquiring an additional 464,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

