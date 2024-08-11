UBS Group Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $16.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,823,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,429,752. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

