Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 30,577 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,019. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

