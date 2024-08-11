Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,161,000 after buying an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $535.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

