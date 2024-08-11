Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $83.44 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

