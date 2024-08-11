Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.33. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.