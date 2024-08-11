Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.6%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.86 and last traded at $70.65. Approximately 1,838,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,812,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock valued at $115,378,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

