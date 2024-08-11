Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Trading Down 8.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Viavi Solutions traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 202,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,856,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,959,000 after acquiring an additional 408,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 638,309 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,597,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after buying an additional 661,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.