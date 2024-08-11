Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $197.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.78 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.78%.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Investment Partners

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

