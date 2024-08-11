Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,150. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $244.34. The stock had a trading volume of 887,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

