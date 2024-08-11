Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 90,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $2,241,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.