Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 665,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,289,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 over the last three months. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

