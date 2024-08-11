Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,762,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Weatherford International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 439,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 5,525.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after buying an additional 353,177 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,527,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,675,000 after buying an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $108.31 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

