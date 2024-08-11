Wedbush Trims AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Target Price to $90.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.95.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,709,742 shares of company stock worth $1,477,073,771. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.