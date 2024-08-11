Wedbush Weighs in on Tango Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNGX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

TNGX opened at $8.50 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $908.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,642 shares of company stock worth $11,998,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

