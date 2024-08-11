Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $116.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 742,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after buying an additional 148,434 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

