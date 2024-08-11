Wells Fargo & Company Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $128.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.89.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,934,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

