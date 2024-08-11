Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $15.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.61.

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,290 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

