WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of WCC opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
WESCO International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W lowered WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International
In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
