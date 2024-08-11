Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 296 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
Shares of L opened at C$164.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$162.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$171.99.
Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.