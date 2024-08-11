Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 296 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of L opened at C$164.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$162.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$171.99.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.43.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

