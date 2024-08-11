Wolverine Resources (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Wolverine Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 12,900 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Wolverine Resources

Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits, as well as nickel and cobalt; and rare earth elements (REEs).

