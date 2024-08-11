Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 74500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Stock Down 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

