Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Yum China by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after buying an additional 509,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 413.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

