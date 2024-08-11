Zevin Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day moving average is $192.02. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.