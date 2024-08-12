1,118 Shares in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEMI opened at $24.01 on Monday. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70.

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

