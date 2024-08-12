12,685 Shares in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Jiayin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Jiayin Group Profile

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.33 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 58.72%.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

