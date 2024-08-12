13,827 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
Altimmune Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.84.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
