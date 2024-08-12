166 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AIT opened at $197.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $223.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

