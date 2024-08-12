21,472 Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $61,228.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,606 shares in the company, valued at $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.37 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $283.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

