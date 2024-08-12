22nd Century Group (XXII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.28) by $3.56. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 233.06%.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $44.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised 22nd Century Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 22nd Century Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

