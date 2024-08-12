268 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.32 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.