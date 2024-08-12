28,337 Shares in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $56,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invivyd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Invivyd

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,688,079 shares in the company, valued at $7,782,211.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Invivyd Stock Down 1.9 %

IVVD opened at $1.03 on Monday. Invivyd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

