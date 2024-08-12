292 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $38,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GE Vernova stock opened at $179.11 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.49.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
