292 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $38,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $179.11 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Melius began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

