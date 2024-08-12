2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get 2U alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 2U

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 2U by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in 2U by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. 2U has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.