2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.
TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 2U
Institutional Trading of 2U
2U Price Performance
Shares of 2U stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. 2U has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2U
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.