3,000 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR opened at $86.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $233.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.01 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

