35,188 Shares in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of QJUN opened at $25.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $323.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

