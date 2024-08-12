43,123 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.
Separately, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $21.96 on Monday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Sila Realty Trust Company Profile
Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.
