4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $765.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after buying an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 586,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after buying an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

