603 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,224,220 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

