782 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $45.89 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

