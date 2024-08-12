9,518 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,882,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,775.2% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.