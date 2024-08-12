A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:AOS opened at $80.27 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

